Man, son stabbed in Delhi over old enmity

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man and his son were allegedly stabbed by four men in Delhi over an old enmity, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the injured identified as Shankar Singh allegedly stole a mobile phone from his neighbour, Ravinder, about 15 days ago.

Subsequently, Ravinder and three others attacked him, attacked Singh and his 20-year-old son, who tried to intervene, resulting injuries to the father and the son.

The incident was reported to the Kalyanpuri police station on Monday night. Singh recorded a statement before the police regarding the theft and the subsequent attack.

An official said that an FIR has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intentions) of the IPC against the accused individuals, namely Ravinder, Sonu, Ravi, and Pawan.

“The police have arrested Ravi while he was attempting to evade arrest by jumping from the second floor of a building. He sustained injuries from the fall and is currently receiving treatment. The remaining accused will be apprehended shortly,” the official added.

(IANS)