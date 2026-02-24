Man shot dead outside his home in Greater Noida, captured on CCTV

Advertisement

Noida: In a broad daylight attack, a young man was shot dead outside his house in Greater Noida and the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The incident took place under the Ecotech-1 police station area, where the victim, identified as Nitin, was targeted by armed assailants. He was recently released from jail in a murder case.

As per CCTV footage, it shows Nikhil, running and falling on the ground as two other men chase him and point guns at him. A third man also armed with a gun joins them. A woman attempts to intervene and chase away the attackers, but she is threatened with guns.

At the same time, a woman standing near a house gate is seen screaming as the firing continues. The victim collapses on the road after being hit, while the attackers flee the spot within seconds.The victim was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

As per preliminary investigation, it suggested that the murder took place from an ongoing past personal rivalry.

Advertisement

As per police, Nitin had a dispute with some villagers, and accused Sachin, along with his associates, allegedly targeted him and carried out the attack.

Nikhil’s body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

Here is the video:

A man was shot dead in broad daylight outside his home in Greater Noida, UP. CCTV footage 👇 pic.twitter.com/hLUk7sOtqk — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) February 24, 2026