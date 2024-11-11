Man shoots girlfriend’s father as he opposes affair and sends her abroad

Rachakonda (Telengana): In a shocking and tragic incident a man has allegedly shot his girlfriend’s father for opposing their affair and sending her abroad. According to reports, the father of the girl had planned to send his daughter off to USA.

The incident has been reported from Venkateswara Colony under the jurisdiction of Saroornagar police station of Rachakonda Commissionerate. Reports said that the accused identified as Balwinder Singh (25) had a heated argument with the father of his girlfriend identified as Revanth Anand. The argument turned ugly as Balwinder shot Revanth in the eye.

Reports say that, on knowing about the affair Revanth asked his daughter not to meet Balwinder and wanted to send her off to the US. This led to a heated argument between the accused and Revanth following which Singh shot Anand with a shotgun in the eye.

The man was immediately rushed to the hospital by the police. The accused is however still missing. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter. Latest updates say that the accused has now been arrested.