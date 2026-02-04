Man shaves wife’s head suspecting she’s having an affair in Karnataka

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and forcibly shaving her head, reportedly over suspicion of her having an affair in Bagalkot district of Karnataka.

The man has been identified as Umesh Kottalagi (31) has allegedly subjected his wife to continous harassment over her suspicious behaviour.

On January 31, an argument broke out between the couple, over delay in opening the house’s door. In a fit of rage, he locked the house, assaulted her and forcibly shaved her head using electric trimmer.

A case was registered at the Savalagi Police Station, after which the arrested was accused.