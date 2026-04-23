Man sets wife on fire over frequent fights for wearing nightdress at home in Karnataka, man arrested

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Bengaluru: A man set his wife ablaze at home over frequent arguments and fights for wearing nightdress at home in in Nandgad village of Khanapur taluk, Karnataka on Tuesday night.

The accused is identified as 34-year-old, Krishna Patil, who wanted her wife to wear a saree at home instead of wearing a nightdress.

It is being reportedly said that they had frequent argument and fights for this issue, and he set her ablaze with the help of kerosene after dousing her with it.

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The woman reportedly sustained 80 per cent burn injuries, she was admitted to one hospital and later shifted to another hospital in Goa because of her severe burns and need for advanced treatment.

The accuse Krishna Patil is arrested and a case has been registered in his name for the crime that he has committed.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.