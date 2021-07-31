Man sentenced to death in Bihar for rape & murder of 10-year-old girl

By IANS
man sentenced to death for rape
(Photo: IANS)

Patna: A district court in Rohtas in Bihar has sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a minor girl.

After the Additional Sessions Judge pronounced the judgement, the family members of the victim said that they have finally got justice.

In November 2020, Balram Singh, a resident of Dalmianagar in Rohtas district, had kidnapped the 10-year-old daughter of a neighbour, whom he later raped and killed inside his own house.

Related News

Falsification of Covid-19 test emerges in Bihar

COVID-19 Pandemic: 719 doctors died in 2nd wave in India,…

“After the commission of crime, the accused strangulated the victim and dumped the body in a box inside the house. The family members of the girl had sought death penalty for Singh,” said a member of the victim’s family, requesting anonymity.

The then DSP, Satyaveer Singh, had swiftly initiated action against Singh which had led to his arrest.

On the basis of evidences and statements from the victim’s family members and neighbours, he had prepared a strong charge-sheet against the accused that was produced in a fast-track court for speedy legal proceedings.

The judgement has been pronounced within eight months of the incident.

You might also like
State

Petrol and Diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates here

State

22 carat and 24 carat gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s rates

Nation

CBI carries search operations at 4 locations of railway official in corruption case

Nation

Will mixing of Covaxin and Covishield doses result in a successful Covid-19 vaccine,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.