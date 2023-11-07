Man rapes cat in Dehradun of Uttarakhand!

New Delhi: A man allegedly raped the pet cat of his landlord in Dehradun of Uttarakhand recently.

The 22-year-old accused was booked for getting engaged in a case of ‘unnatural act’ with the cat. The incident reportedly took place in the Cantonment area of Dehradun.

As per reports, on Saturday, November 4 the accused had taken break from work and was present at home. This tenant reportedly asked his landlady to keep one of her cats in his room to play.

Believing him, the landlady kept one of her cats in his room and went outside. Later in the afternoon as she went to bring her pet back home she was shocked to see that the accused was engaged in an “unnatural act” with her pet cat.

As the lady confronted the accused, he reportedly threw the cat away. She then complained the matter with Police and the accused was booked under the IPC sections and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.