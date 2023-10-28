Man puts 11 year old son up for sale in UP’s Aligarh, watch

New Delhi: A man was seen putting his eleven year old son up for sale in a viral video. The incident has been reported from Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the man had landed Rs 50,000 and faced problem to pay back. Meanwhile the money lender allegedly harassed him so much that he decided to put his son on sale so that he can settle the loan and can spend the rest money towards education of his daughter.

X user Piyush Rai posted a video in his X handle that shows the sad family has set on the road. The caption of the video reads, “In UP’s Aligarh, a man reeling under debt and being allegedly harassed by his lenders sat with his family at a prominent crossing with placard hanging around his neck that read “My son is up for sale. I want to sell my son”.”

In the video we can see that the man has set on the roadside along with his wife, son and daughter. A placard is hanging from his neck onto his chest where ‘My son is up for sale, I want to sell my son’ has been written in Hindi. The man and his wife are crying while the kids are looking extremely sad.

