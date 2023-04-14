Man poses as woman fitness coach, blackmails female clients with their nude pictures

Puducherry: A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of impersonating as a woman fitness coach and threatening some female clients with their nude pictures in Puducherry. The arrested man has been identified as Dhivagar, a resident of Muthialpet in Puducherry.

According to police, Dhivagar had been working in a private pharma company. He had opened an Instagram page through which he provided suggestions to some women by pretending to be a female fitness instructor. Later, he asked them to send their nude photographs or videos for bettering their body structures.

After some women sent him their nude images and videos to Dhivagar, he used another account and sent those images to the same women and threatened to leak them online if they refused to make a nude video call with him, police revealed.

The matter came to light after a complaint was made before the cybercrime police by a local resident, who sought action against Dhivagar. Based on the complaint, Puducherry Police arrested him and has requested women not to share their images and videos with strangers online.