Man places ‘bouquet’ at Delhi Assembly premises after forcibly entering complex; no bomb found, police probe underway

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New Delhi: A high-speed car broke through the Delhi Assembly complex gate on Monday, breaching security. A man exited the vehicle, placed a “flower bouquet” within the premises and fled, according to Delhi police.

The car had a Uttar Pradesh registration number and forcibly entered Gate No. 2 of the Assembly, breaking the iron gate.

According to the police sources, the CRPF guards stationed at the complex gate could not catch the car, owing to the high-speed. However, no bomb or anything suspicious was found in the bouquet.

Speaking with ANI, an eyewitness to the incident said that the man absconded in a “white car” after the security personnel rushed towards him.

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“I saw a white car. It hit the gate and entered the Delhi Assembly. The car was being driven inside for around 5 minutes. After a security personnel ran towards the car, he rushed it and came outside the Assembly…,” he said.

The search for the vehicle has been initiated in the national capital.

The situation is under control, and further details are awaited as a probe has been initiated.

(Source: ANI)