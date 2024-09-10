Man out on bail in abduction case, kidnaps teen again, sexually assaults her in UP, later arrested

Bhadohi: Days after being getting bail in a case involving the kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl, the man allegedly kidnapped her again and sexually assaulted her repeatedly, has been arrested again, according to police.

The accused Veer Nath Pandey, a resident of Bihar’s Bhojpur district has been sent into custody once again.

Earlier this year, Pandey had been jailed after the girl’s father filed a complaint in May 2024 at the Koirauna police station, stating that his daughter had gone missing. Following an investigation, the police recovered the girl and arrested Pandey on charges of kidnapping, leading to his imprisonment.

However, after securing bail, Pandey allegedly abducted the girl again on August 5, 2024, while she was out for defecation.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, the officer in charge of the Koirauna police station, explained that the teenager was held captive for over a month, during which Pandey allegedly subjected her to repeated sexual assault.

On September 2, 2024, Pandey abandoned the girl near Jangiganj railway station before fleeing. The victim immediately reported the abuse to the police, prompting further investigation.

A new FIR has been registered against Pandey under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping and rape, along with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim underwent a medical examination, which confirmed the sexual assault, and further legal proceedings are underway.