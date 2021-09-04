Man occupies 2 hotel rooms for 8 months, Escapes without paying heavy bill

Navi Mumbai: A 43-year-old man booked and stayed in two hotel rooms in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra for almost eight months and escaped through the bathroom door without clearing dues of about Rs 25 lakh. The accused man has been identified as Murli Kamat of Andheri.

He had checked into the two rooms along with his 12-year-old son at a hotel in Kharghar area and escaped without paying the huge bill. Later, the hotel lodged a police complaint against Murli Kamat.

According to a report by The Times of India, Kamat first came to the hotel on November 23, 2020. He informed the staff that he worked in the film industry and booked two super deluxe rooms. One room was for his stay while the other was for his work meetings. He had given assurance that he would make the deposit payment after one month and submitted his passport as collateral, added reports.

However until May 2021, Kamat did not pay the money and later the hotel staff realized that he has escaped along with his son through the bathroom window leaving behind his laptop and mobile phone in the room. Following this,a complaint was filed with the police in connection with the matter.

The local police has initiated an investigation into the matter based on the filed complaint.