Man makes video of intimate moments with girlfriend, blackmails her demands Rs. 2.5cr and luxury car

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly made intimate moments with girlfriend and later blackmailed her using these and extorted money from her.

According to reports, the girl and the boy were studying together in a boarding school and were friends. Later they met each other and fell in love. He later took the girl for a number of trips where he made videos of their intimate moments. He told her that those were just for memories.

Later however the man used these videos to extort money from the girl and took money to the tune of Rs. 2.5 crores, expensive watches, gifts and a luxury car. With each passing day his demands began rising. The victim then decided to lodge a complaint with the police.

Later the police arrested the man. Rs. 2.5 crores cash and a luxury car was recovered from him. Further detailed reports are awaited in this matter.