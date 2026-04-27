Man kills wife, hides body in cement-filled box, files missing report in Gujarat

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Ahmedabad: A brutal murder incident took place in which a man killed his wife, hid her body in a box filled with cement and later approached the police station to file a missing report of his wife in Gujarat’s Surat.

The accused is identified as 40-year-old Vishal Salvi and the victim wife as 39-year-old Shilpa, who was a dietician by profession.

Initially the police was investigating the case as a missing person and Shilpa was missing since four days.

As per reports, The case turned from missing person to suspected murder when the victim’s son handed over the hand-written letter by his accused father. In the letter it was written that he has made a grave mistake and that his wife, Shilpa is no longer in this world.

When the case shifted, the pattern of investigation shifted and the police started tracing place and found the body of the deceased in a old and abandoned property that was linked to the Vishal Salvi. They opened the locked building, smelled something odd and found a trunk and when the opened it they found the body.

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It is being reportedly said that the murder took place four to five days ago before the missing report was filed. The body has been sent for post-mortem and forensic team are gathering the necessary evidences that are needed to determine the reason of the death.

Upon enquiries it was said that the couple’s relationship was not running on a good term lately as the husband was suspecting that Shilpa was having a extra-marital affair and this could be the possible reason of murder.

The accused has reportedly run away and the searches are being made to find him using CCTV footage and human intelligence to track him down.

Further investigation is underway.