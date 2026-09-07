Man kills wife, chops fingers, stores severed head in Fridge in Guwahati

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Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old married woman was murdered, with her severed head found packed in a polythene bag inside a refrigerator at a flat in Assam’s Basisthapur area in Guwahati.

The victim has been identified as Riya Talukdar Goswami.

Investigators described the killing as extremely brutal, noting that the killer had allegedly severed her head, stored it in a refrigerator inside a polythene bag, and cut off her fingers.

Speaking to ANI, Anurag Sharma, ADCP (East) of Guwahati Police Commissionerate, confirmed that the prime accused in the incident, Riya’s husband, Ramanujan Goswami, has surrendered before the police and confessed to the crime.

A senior police official stated that preliminary investigations suggest the crime occurred approximately 48 hours prior to the discovery.

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According to reports, Riya and Ramanujan had married around six months ago and were residing together in the flat.

Additionally, the police recovered the victim’s body on Sunday night from the apartment after neighbours alerted authorities regarding a foul smell emanating from the flat. Investigating teams also seized a weapon from the premises, which is suspected to have been used in the crime.

The body was subsequently sent to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.