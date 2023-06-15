Nation

Man kills wife, chops daughter’s body into 10 pieces: arrested

A businessman from Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and minor daughter, the police said

Man held for killing wife and chopping daughter

Silvassa: A 53-year-old businessman from Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and minor daughter, the police said on Wednesday.

The police identified the accused as Yogesh Mehta, 52. He allegedly killed his wife, 43, and chopped his 15-year-old daughter’s body into 10 pieces before disposing them of in a canal.

The police during the preliminary investigation learnt that Mehta used to have frequent quarrels at home.

Mehta and his wife, Reshma, had been married for around 20 years. They had two daughters, aged 18 and 15.

The elder daughter was present during the incident and provided shocking details to the police.

The police are looking for one of the murder weapons — a knife, used in committing the crime, while a hammer has been recovered.

Mehta has reportedly confessed to the crime during questioning.

It is believed that the murders occurred on June 10, as body parts were discovered in the Demani canal near Dadra on June 11.

The exact motive and timeline of the murders are still under investigation.

The police are currently searching for more evidence related to the case, as Mehta has been reluctant to provide further details about the heinous act.

Mehta, who owns a yarn company and possesses properties in Silvassa and Navsari, has been described as financially stable by the police.

The Silvassa police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mehta was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after he confessed to the murders.

