Man kills sister over love-affair in Karnataka, Mother dies while trying to save her

Mysuru: A man allegedly killed her sister over love-affair with a youth from another community in Karnataka’s Mysuru. Reportedly, the mother of the siblings also died while trying to save the girl.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Nitin, spotted the deceased, identified as Dhanusri with her lover. Nitin had earlier many times expressed his disapproval for the interfaith relationship of his sister.

Enraged after spotting Dhanusri with her lover, Nitin allegedly pushed Dhanusri into a lake near Marur. Meanwhile, Dhanusri and Nitin’s mother Anitha, also jumped into the lake to save her, however, she also drowned to death in the water body.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The cops have also arrested Nitin and have initiated a probe into the matter.

