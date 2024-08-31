Man kills mother, shares photo with her dead body on social media

Advertisement

In a mindboggling incident, a 21-year-old man killed his mother and later shared a picture with her dead body on social media. The man has been arrested by the police after the local resident informed the authorities about the incident. The incident took place in Bhagatsinhji Garden on University Road in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

Official revealed that they were informed about the incident via a local and immediately arrived at the scene to see the accused sitting next to his mother’s body inside the house.

A accused, identified as Nilesh Gosai, confessed to the murder during questioning. He revealed that he was living along with his mother Jyotiben only and they used to have minor altercation from time to time.

On that particular day, he had an heated argument with his mom which led to physical altercations. He initially tried to attack his mother with a knife. But Jyotiben managed to take the knife away from him. So, Nilesh resorted to strangling her with a blanket and killed her.

After committing the crime, he posted a photo of his mother on Instagram with a caption, “Sorry mom I kill you, I miss you, Om shanti (sic).” In another post, he wrote, “I’m kill my mom, loss my life, sorry mom, om shanti, Miss you mom (sic)”.

During investigation, it was revealed that Jyotiben had been receiving treatment for severe mental illness for years. Due to the mental illness, Jyotiben used to have frequent arguments and physical altercations with Nilesh. Moreover, she stopped taking her medication a month prior to the incident, which worsened her condition.

Jyotiben’s marriage had ended approximately 20 years ago, and since then, she and Nilesh had lived together. Her other children had minimal contact with her.

Notably, Jyotiben’s ex-husband and her other children refused to claim her body or take responsibility. So, the police filed a complaint and arrange her final rites.

Meanwhile, Nilesh is currently in police custody and further investigation into the matter is underway.