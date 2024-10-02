Man kills mother in Maharashtra cooks and eats her body parts, Bombay HC awards death sentence

Maharashtra: The Bombay High Court has upheld the verdict of a lower court in a shocking 2017 Kolhapur case. The High court has confirmed the death sentence of the culprit.

As per the sources, a man was convicted of murdering his mother and allegedly consuming parts of her body in 2017. The lower court had sentenced him to death. The High Court mentioned it as a case of cannibalism and it falls under the rarest categories.

Reportedly a man identified as Sunil Kuchakorvi from Kolhapur brutally murdered his 63-year-old mother, Yellama Rama Kuchakorvi, removed her body parts and cooked them at his own home in August 28, 2017. The accused killed his mother because she had refused to give him money to buy alcohol. Later he removed her brain, heart, liver, kidneys, and intestines and cooked them in a vessel. In 2021, a Kolhapur court sentenced Sunil to death.

A Bombay High Court bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan confirmed the death sentence of the accused. The convict had appealed against his conviction and death sentence. The court stated that the convict has no scope for reform and this case falls under the rarest of rare categories.

The accused is currently imprisoned in Yerwada Jail, Pune. The sessions court stated that this is an unforgivable heinous murder which shook the societal conscience.