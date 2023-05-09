Man kills minor sister mistaking blood stains of menstruation for post physical relation bleeding

Advertisement

Mumbai: A man allegedly killed his 12-year-old sister due to a misunderstanding. He observed that the girl was bleeding. It was actually bleeding due to her first menstruation. However, he thought that the girl had intercourse with someone. And in this misunderstanding, he allegedly burnt the girl with tongs. Following the incident though the girl was rushed to the hospital, the doctors there declared her ‘brought dead’. The incident took place in Pune of Maharashtra.

The accused person is from the Ulhasnagar area. He works as a security guard. A case under section 302 of IPC has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

According to the Police, the deceased girl was living with her brother and sister-in-law. On that day she had her beginning of menstruation. She did not have any knowledge regarding this. Hence, when she came home blood stains were visible on her clothes. Noticing it, the accused angrily asked her about it but the 12-year-old girl had not any idea regarding this process and hence her brother thought that she had intercourse with someone. He then reportedly burnt her with tongs and by the time she was taken to hospital, she had died.