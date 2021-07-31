Man kills his 15-year-old brother over Rs 500

Bhabua: A young man in Bihar’s Kaimur district has been accused of beating his younger sibling to death for an alleged loss of Rs 500 from his kitty.

A police official on Saturday said Ramu Sharma killed his 15-year-old brother Sonu on Friday evening in Sondhi village near Mohania police station area after the latter failed to return Rs 500 as Ramu demanded.

This led to a violent scuffle resulting in Ramu’s merciless thrashing of his younger sibling to death.

Mohania police station in-charge R.K. Yadav said that the Rs 500 was allegedly stolen from Ramu Sharma who accused Sonu Sharma of stealing it.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the body in their custody and sent it for post-mortem. The accused was immediately arrested.

