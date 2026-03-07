Man kills friend, steals Rs 2.5 Lakhs to buy gifts for ex-wife in Karnataka

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A man allegedly killed his friend and stole Rs 2.5 Lakhs to buy gifts for ex-wife in Karnataka on February 19.

The victim is identified as Puttaraju and the accused is identified as Shafi, a welder and a resident of Birur in Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka.

It is being said that Shafi reportedly lured the victim, and convinced him to take part in the gold auction, Puttaraju then took around Rs 2.5 Lakhs cash from his house and they both on a two-wheeler headed towards a forest area near Honnavalli. Following which Puttaraju was attacked by him with a machete after which he died and later stole the cash Puttaraju had brought.

It is also reportedly said that Shafi had given Rs 60,000 to her ex-wife and gifted her new television from the money that he had stolen from his friend. Shafi has been arrested and a case has also been registered.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.