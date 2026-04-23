Man kills daughter with axe for not cooking food in Uttar Pradesh; arrested

Advertisement

Lucknow: A horrific incident took place in which a man kills his own daughter with an axe for not cooking dinner for him in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused is identified as Ram Lal, who was arrested near his house in Gaura Atrasand village. The local police also recovered the weapon, axe that was used to kill the victim.

The victim is identified as a 30-year-old woman named Sonam, residence of Tala village and her body was reportedly recovered by the police on Wednesday.

The victim wasn’t living in this house where the crime was committed; she came one day earlier from his husband’s place.

Advertisement

As per reports, Sonam’s husband has filed a complaint against his father-in-law in which he stated that he killed Sonam under the influence of alcohol.

When the interrogation started, Lal confessed his crime and reportedly said that he had selled some crops and had money from which he brought alcohol and drank it. Following which he reached home and asked his daughter whether she has cooked food for him after which an argument took place and in anger and influence of alcohol he killed her with an axe.

It is being reportedly said that he also tried to hide his crime by cleaning up blood strains and hiding her saree.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.