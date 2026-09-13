Man kills daughter-in-law over black magic suspicion in Maharashtra, jumps in well to kill self but rescued

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Nagpur: A heart-shattering incident took place in which a man killed his daughter-in-law by smashing an axe on her head on Saturday. He suspected that she does black magic because of which he lost his son and now he is falling ill.

The victim woman of this incident is identified as Laxmi Ravishankar Pali and the accused as 72-year-old Nathulal Pal.

As per reports, Laxmi and Nathulal used to argue frequent and on the crime day same thing had happened but the father-in-law was so raged up that he ended up killing Laxmi by smashing an axe on her head.

Laxmi Ravishankar Pali and her late husband had two childrens together, who lived in a separate room in the house with Nathulal. Her husband died three years ago.

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Following the incident, Nathulal reportedly tried to end his own life by jumping into a well but was rescued with the help of fire brigade and is alive.

The body of the victim has been sent for post mortem examination and a case has been registered in the name of the 74-year-old for committing this crime.

The matter is under investigation.