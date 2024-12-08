Man kills beggar, plants own IDs near his body to claim insurance money

Rajasthan: In a shocking incident, a man murdered a beggar and left his own identification documents at the crime scene to stage his death, in order to claim his insurance money. The incident took place in Banswara district, Rajastahn.

A man named Narendra Singh Rawat killed a beggar by running him over with a truck and left his mutilated body near Jherbadi village along with his own identifications documents. He did this in order to escape his financial woes which was caused by heavy debt by getting his insurance money by faking his death.

On December 1, police discovered a mutilated body near Jherbadi village which was unrecognisable, but a bag found nearby contained identification documents belonging to Narendra Singh.

So, the police contacted his family members for body identification. However, his family denied that the body was his, which lead the police to suspect foul play and a detailed investigation was launched. During investigation, the police unearthed the horrible murder of the murder and Narendra’s devilish plan to claims insurance money.

Three people were involved in the chilling conspiracy including Narendra Singh. The other two were a man named Bhairulal, and a truck driver named Ibrahim.

During questioning, Bhairulal confessed that the deceased was not Narendra Singh, but a homeless man named Tufan Singh, a scavenger and a beggar from Kota.

According to police investigation, the three lured Tufan Singh in the name of getting him a job and got him drunk with alcohol until he was unconscious. They then put him on the highway and murder him by running a trailer over his body. After committing the crime, Narendra Singh placed his own identification documents near the corpse and went into hiding.

According to police, the entire plan was devised by Narendra Singh so that he could dupe his insurer and make a false death claim.

Meanwhile, Bhairulal and Ibrahim has been arrested and police has charged him with murder and conspiracy. The main accused Narendra Singh is yet to be nabbed.

A manhunt has been initiated to arrest Narendra Singh, while police are investigating other aspects of the case.