50-year-old woman stabbed to death by son for not allowing him to shift to Canada

New Delhi: A 50-year-old woman was brutally killed by her son after she did not allow him to shift to Canada for work in Molarband village in Badarpur area here. According to police report, the man man killed his mother by stabbing her to death with a sharp knife. The accused has been arrested and the police is investigating the case.

The woman was killed on November 6. The accused, identified as Krishna Kant (31) called his father Surjeet Singh (52) home after murdering his mother. Krishna apologized to his father and asked him to go to upstairs and see for himself what he had done. When Singh reached the first floor, he found his wife Geeta lying in a pool of blood. Geeta had multiple stab injuries on her body. When he came to find his son, Krishna was nowhere to be seen. He had absconded from the scene, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Geeta was immediately brought to Apollo Hospital, where she was declared dead, the police said.

The DCP said Singh has two sons. While his younger son, Sahil Bholi (27), works in a bank. Krishan Kant was jobless and a drug addict.

The police managed to nab Krishan Kant later from the same area and registered a case of murder against him.

During interrogation, he revealed that he wanted to migrate to Canada but his family wanted him to marry first.

On the day of the murder, the argument between the mother and son flared up and Krishan Kant ended up stabbing Geeta with a knife he bought sometime back, the police said.