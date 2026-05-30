Man killed due to stabbing in Delhi, 3 minors arrested

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Delhi: A incident took place in which a 26-year-old man was killed by stabbing at Jahangirpuri in Delhi.

The victim is identified as Arbaj, a resident of Jahangir Puri , who sustained a fatal stab injury during a quarrel in C-Block area.

Following the incident, Arbaj was rushed to the hospital and was undergoing a medical treatment at BJRM Hospital. He reportedly succumbed to injuries when the treatment was ongoing.

As per ANI reports, after the statement of person who witnessed the incident, local intelligence and technical inputs the police team was successful in tracing the murderers and arrested them.

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As per ANI reports, Police has registered a murder case under Sections 103(1)/126/3(5) BNS at PS Jahangirpuri.

The three arrested persons are said to be minors and was arrested under Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs). The weapon, reportedly knife was also recovered when one of the accused was arrested.

The reason behind the crime is yet to be known.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.