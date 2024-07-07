Man injured after middle berth of train collapses in Bengal

Kolkata: A senior citizen travelling towards Kolkata from north Bengal by the Uttar Banga Express suffered major injuries to his head after the middle berth of the train he was travelling in collapsed.

The passenger, Bimalendu Ray, however, is out of danger, his head injuries are serious in nature.

He has been advised bed rest and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident created panic among the fellow passengers travelling in the same AC three-tier compartment of the train in the backdrop of a similar incident where a passenger, Ali Khan, who was travelling from Kerala to Delhi by the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, died after the middle berth of the train collapsed over his head.

The fellow passenger travelling with Ray by the Uttar Banga Express said that the accident occurred as the train was entering the Sealdah railway station when the chain of the middle berth snapped and fell on Ray’s head.

After the train stopped, the fellow passengers first took Ray, who was severely bleeding, to the station master, from where he was rushed to the adjacent NRS Medical College and Hospital.

He was undergoing medical treatment, following which he was released from the hospital. However, the doctors have advised Ray to be on bed rest for some days.

Also Read: Furore As Shiv Sena Leader Son’s BMW Kills Fisherwoman In Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case, Two Detained

(IANS)