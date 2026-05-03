Man hit by car and dragged on bonnet for nearly 2 km after argument in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: A man was hit and dragged on a car bonnet for nearly 2 kilometers after an argument in Hyderabad, Telangana.

As per reports, the driver was caught and stopped by the locals near Balapur.

The victim was on his bike when he got hit by a car, he sustained injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

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The biker has filed a complaint against the car driver at the Meerpet Police Station in Hyderabad. A case has reportedly been registered and investigation into this matter is underway.

More details are awaited.