Man held for sexually assaulting woman by posing as transgender in Mumbai

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Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was caught by the Mumbai police after allegedly impersonating as transgender and sexually assaulting a woman after entering her house by deception.

As per reports, the incident occurred on August 18th in the Powai area.

The accused who has been identified as Anil Sheshrao Shinde wore a saree and entered into a woman’s home by telling that she could ward off the evil eye.

According to the police report, Shinde later took the victim into her bedroom and threatened her of physical assault before he sexually assaulted her.

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Following which, a complaint was lodged by the victim in Powai police station.

Police investigated the CCTV footage found in the nearby area and with that helped managed to track the accused by observing that he left in auto-rickshaw in a slums area in Kharegaon, Thane.

Police later arrested him from that place. Reportedly, the man also disguised as beggars apart from transgender.

Locals are advised to remain alert and don’t let strangers enter into their homes.