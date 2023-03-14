Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Man harasses woman bikers on road in Bengaluru: Watch

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Man harasses woman bikers in Bengaluru
Photo: Screengrab from Instagram video

A man was seen harassing a group of women bikers on the road in Bengaluru recently. The man claimed himself to be an advocate and harassed the girls claiming that they are standing on his property. The video was uploaded to Instagram and it went viral while many netizens raised voice against the harassment.

As we can see in the video, a few women bike riders are standing by the roadside while an elderly man is shouting from the opposite side of the road. While the man is not properly audible, then another man crosses the road and comes near the girls. He then asks the girls to move away from the place. As the girls wanted to know, whether they can’t stand on the road to drink water, the man asked them to leave. Even he took out the ignition key of one of the bikers.

The incident reportedly took place on the NICE Road.

Take a look

25-year-old man swallows 56 razor blades in Rajasthan, survived

Delhi Police signs MoU with Truecaller to curbs cyber frauds

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka Prasad (@seagullsgirlfriend)

Himanshu 4251 news

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like
Nation

DMRC prohibits filming Insta reels, videos inside Delhi metro

Nation

Goa tourists attacked with swords and knives, 3 arrested

Nation

Woman’s body dumped in drum, B’luru Police suspect serial killer gang

Nation

Another pee-gate incident, this time on train by TTE in UP

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7