Man harasses woman bikers on road in Bengaluru: Watch

A man was seen harassing a group of women bikers on the road in Bengaluru recently. The man claimed himself to be an advocate and harassed the girls claiming that they are standing on his property. The video was uploaded to Instagram and it went viral while many netizens raised voice against the harassment.

As we can see in the video, a few women bike riders are standing by the roadside while an elderly man is shouting from the opposite side of the road. While the man is not properly audible, then another man crosses the road and comes near the girls. He then asks the girls to move away from the place. As the girls wanted to know, whether they can’t stand on the road to drink water, the man asked them to leave. Even he took out the ignition key of one of the bikers.

The incident reportedly took place on the NICE Road.

Watch the video here: