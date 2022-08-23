Man forces wife to bathe naked in public during black magic ritual to conceive male child

In a bizarre incident, a woman in Pune was forced to bath naked in public by her husband and in-laws in order to conceive a male child. The event was done as a part of a black magic ritual advised by the local Tantrik.

A complaint has been lodged against the accused at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station on Sunday. The woman registered the the complaint against four people including her husband, in-laws, and Tantrik who is identified as Moulana Baba Jamadar.

According to Senior Police Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar, the accused have been booked under section 498A, 323, 420, 504, and 406 of the IPC along with section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Reportedly, in the complaint the woman alleged that her in-laws have been torturing her since 2013 for dowry and for not giving birth to a male child.

As per the reports, the 38-year-old businessman and his parents took the woman to a godman in Jayasingpur in Kolhapur district. There, the occultist performed some ritual and said that the woman was under the influence of black magic.

Following this, a pooja was done at their house in Ambegaon Budruk and offices based in Akurdi, Shirol, and Survad village in Indapur tehsil. The Tantrik hence asked the man to make his wife bathe under the waterfall in front of people and assured her that doing so may give them a son.

Later, the woman was taken to Ratnagiri district and forced to take bath naked under the Maleshwar waterfall in public view.

Moreover, the woman alleged that her husband also forged her signature to take a loan of Rs. 75 lakh against her property for business purposes.

Pune Police has registered a case and further investigation is underway.