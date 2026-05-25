Man flings petrol bombs at woman’s home for rejecting his proposal

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Coimbatore: In a horrifying attack, a man flung petrol bombs into the home of a woman who rejected his proposal after discovering his criminal past. The entire incident has been caught on CCTV.

According to police sources, the woman, a student in Coimbatore, had been in contact with a man identified as Karthik alias Mariyappan from Chennai. Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship, but later she discovered his alleged criminal background, which includes over 31 pending cases such as robbery and murder-related offences.

In retaliation, Karthik, along with three of his friends, attacked her residence. They also issued death threats.

In the CCTV footage, the first bike can be seen arriving before the gate. The man on the pillion flings in a petrol bomb, which lands on the verandah where a scooter and a cycle are parked. The bike drives off. The next bike arrives seconds later and the more petrol bombs are thrown while a fire blazes on the verandah.

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As the blaze worsens, an elderly man can be seen running into the compound to move the parked two-wheelers. The scooter’s wheel is seen to be on fire too, while others rush in to douse the flames.

No injuries and casualties have been reported so far.

Following the complaint by the woman’s father, Thondamuthur police have registered an FIR and have launched an investigation.

The police have confirmed that manhunt is underway.