Man, father of 18 children killed by lover in Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Lucknow: A brutal murder took place in which a man was killed by his lover and her brother in Sumerpur Village, Uttar Pradesh on March 18.

The victim is identified as Mustaka Gulshan also known as Munna and was murdered by Suman Devi and her brother to end the harassment and blackmailing.

Munna, former head of the village of Sumerpur, and father of 18 children and husband to two wives was reportedly was found dead in a canal days after he went missing.

Advertisement

As per reports, the two accused persons are arrested. Suman was being harassed and blackmailed to meet Munna. Being frustrated and wanting to end things a murder was planned and was executed when Suman had asked Munna to come and meet her. Following which after he entered the room he was hit by an iron rod in the head. He was stuffed in a sack and dumped into a canal.

The murder came to light when the victim’s family filed a missing person complaint. And when the search operation took place, Munna motorcycle was found by the police in a different location from the dead body. When the police began tracing his mobile phone they reportedly reached to Suman after which they were able to recover the dead body of Munna yesterday.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Also Read: District Judge receives bomb threat on email by unknown person in Andhra Pradesh