Man falls into 70-foot gorge at Ajanta Caves, watch miraculous rescue operation

Mumbai: A man had a miraculous escape after slipping into a 70-foot gorge while taking a selfie near the Saptakund Waterfall during his visit to the Ajanta Caves on Sunday.

One Gopal Pundlik Chavan of Nanded reportedly went to the Ajanta Caves along with his friends. After reaching the Buddhist site, he started to take selfies near Saptakund Waterfall. However, he lost his footing and slipped into the deep gorge with a river flowing underneath.

Soon, the police and ASI personnel, present at the site, swung into action and rescued Chavan with the help of other tourists.

Meanwhile, a video of Chavan being rescued from the 70-foot gorge is doing rounds on the social media platforms.