Man-eater tiger shot dead by sharpshooter in Bihar

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Bihar: The incident of a brutal man-animal conflict which was recently erupted due to a man-eating tiger has finally concluded.

Hours after the shoot-at-sight order was issued by state chief wildlife warden, a sharp shooter was able to shot down the  deadly predator today, who was responsible for the brutal death of nine people in Champaran district of Bihar.

According to reports, the age of the tiger is said to be around 3.5 years.

As per reports, as many as four people had fallen victim to the claw of the man-eater in the last four days.

Besides, the tiger was able to take a total of nine lives from the district.

The villagers were terrorised by the attack of the predator and were patrolling in groups with sticks and torches in their hands to catch the tiger. But, the effort was in vain, as the tiger was successfully evading the villagers.

Besides, a special team was appointed from Hyderabad and Patna to trace out the blood thirsty predator.

After the tigers 9th killing, today,  the Chief wildlife warden of the state issued a Shoot-at-sight order, to end the tiger’s hunting streak in the district.

Later, a special sharpshooter was appointed to address the situation, soon the predator was traced and shot to death, which gave relief to the villagers and concluded the horror engulfed due to the man eater.

 

