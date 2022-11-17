Man disguised as priest attacks TDP leader in Andhra Pradesh

The assailant posing as alms-seeker attacked him while receiving alms from his hands in front of his house. The attack was captured on CCTV

By IANS 0

Amaravati: A man disguised as a priest attacked Telugu Desam Party leader and former MP Seshagiri Rao Polnati with a sharp weapon, injuring him on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Tuni in Kakinada district Sheshagiri Rao sustained grievous injuries on his head and hands.

The assailant posing as alms-seeker attacked him while receiving alms from his hands in front of his house. The attack was captured on CCTV.

The attacker, wearing swami mala and a saffron shawl, is seen suddenly taking out a knife and attacking Rao while taking alms from his hands. He kept stabbing the TDP leader till the latter collapsed on the ground. When Rao’s family members rushed out on hearing his cries, the attacker escaped on a motorbike.

The TDP leader was admitted to a corporate hospital in Tuni. TDP leaders and former ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Chinna Rajappa visited the hospital and called on Rao.

The TDP has blamed supporters of minister for roads and buildings Dadisetti Raja for the attack on Sheshagiri Rao.

TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu condemned the attempt on Rao’s life.

He said ministers and MLAs were following in the footsteps of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The TDP leader stated that Sheshagiri Rao was attacked for standing up to the “repression” and “injustices” by the YSRCP.

Atchannaidu said his party would continue to fight till all those who carried out the attempt to murder and those behind it are brought to book.

