Man discovers dead rat inside sambhar in Ahmedabad restaurant, later sealed

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, a dead rat was discovered in the sambhar at a popular eatery in Ahmedabad. The customer was served a dead rat in the sambhar at Devi Dosa restaurant in Nikol area of Ahmedabad.

Avinash, a resident of Ahmedabad along with his wife visited Devi Dosa restaurant and the couple placed an order for dosa. While having sambhar, to their utter shock, they found a dead rat in it.

Immediately Avinash alerted the restaurant staff and informed Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Following the complaint, the Health Department issued a notice to the restaurant’s owner, Alpesh Kevadiya, citing serious health and hygiene violations, and subsequently sealed the establishment.

The Health Department’s notice revealed disturbing details about the restaurant’s hygiene practices. The kitchen space was found to be open, allowing roadside animals to enter easily. Officials declared the food unsafe and sealed the premises. They also instructed the owner to rectify the hygiene issues immediately to avoid further actions and penalties.

Bhavin Joshi, Food Safety Officer of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation, spoke to ANI, urging all business operators in Ahmedabad to be vigilant about the food they serve to prevent such incidents. The officer said, “I appeal to all the business operators of Ahmedabad Corporation to be very careful with the food they serve to the customers so that such incidents can be avoided.”

Here is the video: