Man dies of COVID-19, daughter jumps into his funeral pyre in Rajasthan

Barmer (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a woman sustained critical burn injuries after she attempted to end her life by suicide following her father’s death due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 73-year-old Damodardas Sharda. He was admitted to the district hospital in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. However, he breathed his last at the hospital on Tuesday due to COVID-19, police said.

The victim has been identified as Chandra Sharda, youngest of Damodardas’ three daughters.

According to reports, Damodardas died due to the coronavirus. So, unable to bear the loss, the 34-year-old woman reportedly jumped on the funeral pyre of her father during his cremation.

The police officer said the youngest daughter Chandra had insisted to go to crematorium for the last rites. While Damodardas was being cremated, she suddenly jumped on the pyre, the police added.

Locals present during the cremation immediately pulled her out of the pyre, but she has sustained around 70 per cent burn injuries.

Her condition is critical and she was taken to a hospital nearby. After preliminary treatment, she was referred to a hospital in Jodhpur for further treatment, locals told.

“Damodardas Sharda had three daughters. His wife died some time ago. The youngest of his three daughters jumped on the funeral pyre,” Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Prem Prakash said.