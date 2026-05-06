Man dies after getting hit by speeding truck in Dehradun, protest breaks out

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Dehradun: A road accident took place in which a speeding truck hit a man, killing him on the spot in the early hours today on Kanwali Road, Dehradun.

It is being reportedly said that the man died on the spot and it caused a significant uproar among the public, blocking the road for protest. The protest was also joined by the family of the deceased.

Following the incident, the truck which was a dumper got into another road accident and fled the scene.

According to the police, the vehicle and the owner has been identified and legal actions are been taken and the accused will be punished.

DSP, Dehradun, Swapnil Muyal, says, “We received information around 6 am that a dumper had hit a person who died on the spot. This caused a significant uproar among the public. The dumper soon got into another accident. The driver fled the scene. But we have identified the vehicle and its owner. Legal actions are being taken, and the accused will be rightly punished.”

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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Watch the video here:

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: On a man being mowed down by a speeding truck, DSP, Dehradun, Swapnil Muyal, says, “We received information around 6 am that a dumper had hit a person who died on the spot. This caused a significant uproar among the public. The dumper soon got into another… pic.twitter.com/O71FvCAlM7 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: A man was mowed down by a speeding truck in the early hours of Wednesday on Kanwali Road. The incident caused significant uproar among the crowd, who blocked the road in protest, joined by the kin of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/UdZFqzKPct — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026