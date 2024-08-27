Man detained for raping, killing 70-year-old woman in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A man was detained recently for the charge of raping and killing a 70 year old woman in Maharashtra. Shockingly, he also allegedly spent a few days with the corpse. The incident took place in Latur district of Maharashtra.

As per reports, the locals complained that a foul odour was coming out of a house. Accrodingly, search began and a body was found from inside a house. Reportedly, the body had started to decompose.

Police reportedly said that on the basis of preliminary investigation that the woman was sexually assaulted and then strangled.

The accused was detained till this report was written. However, the process of arrest was starting.