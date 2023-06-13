Man deemed ‘dead’ and cremated, returns home alive in Muzaffarpur

A man in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district believed to be dead and his 'body' cremated a couple of days ago, returned home alive.

By IANS
Patna: A man in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, believed to be dead and his ‘body’ cremated a couple of days ago, has returned home alive, police said on Monday.

The incident, which has raised a serious question mark on the police investigation, occurred at Babhangama village under Aurai police station in the district.

Teju Sahani had gone to Muzaffarpur for a court case a week ago.

Subsequently, a dead body was found near the village and his son Pramod Sahani identified the body as his father. Following the identification, local police conducted a post-mortem examination and handed over the dead body for cremation.

“We had found the dead body. It looked like my father. The villagers also said that it was of my father Teju Sahani. Accordingly, we have cremated it after the post-mortem examination,” said Pramod Sahani.

After the disappearance of my father, my mother also expired a few days ago and we held her last rites,” he added.

However, he revealed that on Sunday, they learned that his father was seen at Muzaffarpur railway station.

“We immediately went there and brought him home. We have also informed the local police about the development,” Pramod Sahani said.

“The dead body was identified by Pramod Sahani. However, his father is alive and returned home on Sunday. Now, we are investigating the identification of the dead body which was cremated a couple of days ago,” DSP, Muzaffarpur East, Manoj Pandey, said.

