Man declared dead in 2010 rail accident found alive in Kolkata

Kolkata: A 38-year-old man who was declared dead in the Jnaneswari train accident in 2010 has been found alive after 11 years in Kolkata.

The mystery came into light when the CBI detained a man, identified as Amritavan Chowdhury, from Jorabagan in North Kolkata.



Reportedly, the family had taken a compensation of four lakh rupees and a Central government job as announced by the Railways at the time of the accident on May 28, 2010.

It is noteworthy that Chowdhury was listed among the passengers who died in Jnaneswari train accident which was allegedly conducted by the Maoists on May 28, 2010 in West Midnapore. man dead in train accident found todayIn this accident the Mumbai-bound Jnaneswari Express had derailed and collided head on with a goods train killing as many as 148 passengers.

All these years, his sister Mahua Pathak, who is presently posted as assistant signal in Sealdah division of South Eastern Railways had allegedly been engaged in a Central government job that she received as part of the compensation for her Chowdhury‘s death, added reports.

A CBI Officer said that the body was handed over to the family after matching the DNA profiling. This means there was some tampering with the DNA report because now we find that the so-called dead person is alive and that body that was handed over to the family was not that of Amritavan Chowdhury.

An FIR has been filed against Amritavan and his family.