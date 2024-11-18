Man crushes wedding guests in Rajasthan over bursting firecrackers, 1 killed and 2 critical

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Man crushes wedding guests in Rajasthan over bursting firecrackers, one killed and two critical on Monday, said reports. The incident has been reported from Dausa district of Rajasthan.

According to reports, the accused wanted to park his car where the barat was bursting firecrackers. He allegedly lost his cool as the people refused to move and trampled over them with his car.

It has been reported that as many as nine people were injured. Among them one breathed his last and two others have been badly injured in the incident. The man is yet to be arrested.

The police is trying to trace the owner of the car through the number plate that was found from the site of the accident. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.