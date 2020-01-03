Man commits suicide by jumping before Delhi Metro

New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow line were affected on Friday after a 42-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Ghitorni Metro Station here.

According to DCP Delhi Metro Harendra Singh, a call was received at 11.55 a.m. about the suicide at Ghitorni Metro Station.

“Deceased is Nitin Chandok, resident of C Block, Saket. He worked at a private company and the reasons for the suicide were not known yet. No suicide note was found,” Singh said.

The services on a section of Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line were affected briefly on Friday due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni metro station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had informed earlier.

In a tweet at 11.23 a.m., the DMRC said: “Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines.”

At 11.41 a.m., in another tweet, it informed that the normal services have resumed in the section.

Singh also said that another call was received at 11.20 a.m. about another man — 55-year-old Kishan Lal — jumping before the train at Jhilmil Metro, on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro.

“Kishan Lal from Nand Nagri jumped in front of a train at Jhilmil Metro for committing suicide but was saved as the train stopped before hitting him. He is suffering from throat cancer for last six years,” Singh added.