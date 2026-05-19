Man burnt alive allegedly by wife, mother-in-law in Delhi, detained

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New Delhi: A man was allegedly burned alive by his wife and mother-in-law in the Jahangirpuri police station area, Delhi yesterday night at around 8.30 PM.

As per ANI reports, the mother-daughter duo has been taken into custody and is being interrogated based on the victim’s claim.

The incident took place during evening after a fire broke out inside a residential building where the victim resided.

The owner of the house said that initially the family believed the fire had broken out somewhere outside or maybe due to a short circuit. But soon after residents gathered outside their home and alerted them regarding the fire, they discovered that the fire had erupted inside the premises.

The house owner alleged following the fire incident, a young man came downstairs while engulfed in flames in a naked condition, his body was said to be severely burnt. He fell down the staircase, landed at the bottom, and lay there.

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According to the eyewitness, the victim remained alive for nearly 10 minutes and gave a statement before being taken away. He also alleged that when the victim’s family was informed, his wife refused to come downstairs and said that he should be left to burn.

Following the incident, police arrived at the scene and recorded the statement of the victim on his phone. In the alleged statement, the man accused his wife and mother-in-law of setting him on fire. He also said that 2-3 other individuals helped them to carry out their plan and that his wife was having affairs with other men.

It is being reportedly said that the man was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing with all angles being examined.