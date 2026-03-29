Man beheads ice cream seller, then cooks meal with severed head in Uttar pradesh

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Barabanki (UP): In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old ice-cream seller was beheaded by a 50-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.

The incident took place in Parsawal village of Barabanki district.

The victim has been identified as Bablu, who had gone to Parsawal village to sell ice cream. While selling, he involved himself with a verbal altercation with a local resident named Shankar Yadav.

After an exchange of words, Shankar Yadav attacked Bablu with a sickle, slitting his throat and severing his head infront of everyone. Shankar then picked up the severed head and took it with him to his house in the same village.

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As soon as the police received the news about the incident, they immediately entered the accused house and found the accused cooking a meal while the severed head lay near him.

The police immediately arrested him, seized the murder weapon and recovered the severed head from the house.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the case is underway.

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