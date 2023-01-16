Man beheaded on camera in Delhi, Video sent to Pakistan

Two men have been arrested by the Delhi police with links to a murder. Allegedly, the accused beheaded a man on camera. Inspired by ISIS, they killed the 21-year-old man and filmed a video of the killing. They sent the 37 second clip to their Pakistan based handler, in order to prove their capabilities.

The accused have been identified as Naushad, aged 55, and Jagjit Singh, aged 29. Reports state that man was strangulated before being beheaded. The dead body was then chopped into eight pieces. Six of the eight have been recovered by the police. along with the body parts, they also found a few clothes from Bhalswa Dairy area in Delhi.

Reportedly, the video they filmed was meant to prove their allegiance to associations of the LeT and Pakistan’s ISI.

The body of the dead is yet to be identified. However, the police suspect him of being a drug addict. As per the police, both accused lured the man into accompanying them to Naushad’s rented place near Shradhanand Colony. Over there, they beheaded the man on camera. They then disposed the body parts of the man in a nearby pond.

The recovered parts of the body have been sent for forensic investigation. Further investigation on the case is underway.