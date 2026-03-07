Man beaten to death after Holi balloon incident in Delhi, vehicles burnt during protests

Advertisement

New Delhi: Tension erupted in Uttam Nagar after a 26-year-old man, Tarun Kumar, died following a violent clash between two families during Holi celebrations.

According to police, the incident began when an 11-year-old girl playing Holi on the terrace threw a water-filled balloon toward relatives standing below. The balloon burst on the road and splashed coloured water on a woman passing by, who belonged to a different community, which triggered an argument between the two families.

Family members said they apologised for the accidental splash, but the situation escalated. Later, when Tarun was returning home on his motorcycle after celebrating Holi with friends, he was allegedly stopped by a group of people and brutally assaulted with rods, sticks, stones, and bricks.

Tarun sustained serious injuries and succumbed during treatment at a hospital. Police said several people from both families were injured during the clash and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators also said the two families had a history of disputes over petty issues such as parking, garbage, and water, although the Holi incident triggered the fatal clash.

Advertisement

Tarun’s death sparked large protests in the area, with hundreds of residents gathering outside the police station and nearby roads demanding strict action against the accused on Friday.

Police registered a murder case and launched an investigation. Eight people have been arrested so far. One minor has also been apprehended in connection with the case.

Authorities said the situation remains tense but under control, with heavy police deployment in the area.

#WATCH | Delhi | People gathered outside the Uttam Nagar Police Station over the death of a Delhi resident, Tarun (25), due to an alleged fight during Holi. His father staged a sit-in protest outside the Police Station. Four people were arrested, and one juvenile was apprehended… pic.twitter.com/HgVMIVrNOs — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2026