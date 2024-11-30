Man attempts to attack Kejriwal during Padyatra in Delhi, watch

New Delhi: A man allegedly attempted to attack AAP leader and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today evening during Padyatra. However, his security personnel took over the situation.

As we can see in a video, a man is trying to attack Arvind Kejriwal during the Padyatra. We can see that the former Delhi CM is walking on the street amid tight security. Meanwhile a person tries to reach near him from the crowd. However, he was checked before he comes closer to Kejriwal. Also, after seeing the unusual attempt, his security personnel took over the situation and cordoned the AAP leader.

The man was reportedly trying to throw some liquid to the AAP leader.

Delhi Police detains the person who tried to throw a liquid on former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area.

Further reports awaited.

Watch the video here: